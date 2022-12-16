U.S. Senate backs record $858 billion defense bill, voting continues
Reuters | Updated: 16-12-2022 06:01 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 06:01 IST
The U.S. Senate backed legislation on Thursday paving the way for the defense budget to hit a record $858 billion next year, $45 billion more than proposed by President Joe Biden.
As voting continued, senators backed the fiscal 2023 National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, an annual must-pass bill setting policy for the Pentagon, by a vote of 80-8.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- National Defense Authorization Act
- The U.S. Senate
- Pentagon
- Joe Biden
- NDAA
Advertisement