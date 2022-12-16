Left Menu

Maha: Man loses nearly Rs 44 lakh to cyber fraudster

The victim paid money to the unidentified accused on several occasions from November 24, he added. He also told the victim that after completing certain tasks of the game, he would get good commission, the police official said. However, the victim later realised that he has been duped as he neither received his money back nor the commission, he added.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 16-12-2022 17:00 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 16:35 IST
Maha: Man loses nearly Rs 44 lakh to cyber fraudster
Representative Image Image Credit: StoryBlocks
  • Country:
  • India

A 37-year-old man from Kalyan town in Maharashtra's Thane district claimed to have lost nearly Rs 44 lakh after an unidentified person lured him into paying money by promising commission for using a gaming application, police said on Friday.

An offence under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) 420 (cheating) and the Information Technology Act was registered at Khadakpada police station, an official said. The victim paid money to the unidentified accused on several occasions from November 24, he added. ''The accused forwarded a link of a gaming portal through a social messaging app and asked the victim to log in. He also told the victim that after completing certain tasks of the game, he would get good commission,'' the police official said. ''After that, the accused started demanding money from the victim, who deposited amount to the tune of Rs 43,76,254 on different occasions. However, the victim later realised that he has been duped as he neither received his money back nor the commission,'' he added. The local police are probing into the crime.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

 United States
2
FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

South Africa
3
PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

 South Africa
4
Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwater

Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwa...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022