Maha: Man loses nearly Rs 44 lakh to cyber fraudster

A 37-year-old man from Kalyan town in Maharashtra's Thane district claimed to have lost nearly Rs 44 lakh after an unidentified person lured him into paying money by promising commission for using a gaming application, police said on Friday.

An offence under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) 420 (cheating) and the Information Technology Act was registered at Khadakpada police station, an official said. The victim paid money to the unidentified accused on several occasions from November 24, he added. ''The accused forwarded a link of a gaming portal through a social messaging app and asked the victim to log in. He also told the victim that after completing certain tasks of the game, he would get good commission,'' the police official said. ''After that, the accused started demanding money from the victim, who deposited amount to the tune of Rs 43,76,254 on different occasions. However, the victim later realised that he has been duped as he neither received his money back nor the commission,'' he added. The local police are probing into the crime.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)