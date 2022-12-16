Left Menu

Scores of BJP leaders and workers staged a protest near Pakistan High Commission here on Friday over Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhuttos remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.The protesters also demanded an apology for Bhuttos insensible remarks.The protesters held BJP flags and placards some of which read Pakistan aukaat ma aao and Maafi mango Pakistan stay in your limits and apologise and Pakistan hosh mein aayo Wake up Pakistan.Lashing out at Bhutto for his personal remark against Modi, a party leader said, We condemn Bhuttos remarks.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2022 17:05 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 17:05 IST
BJP stages protest near Pakistan High Commission over Bilawal Bhutto's remarks
Scores of BJP leaders and workers staged a protest near Pakistan High Commission here on Friday over Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto's remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The protesters also demanded an apology for Bhutto's 'insensible' remarks.

The protesters held BJP flags and placards some of which read: 'Pakistan aukaat ma aao and Maafi mango' (Pakistan stay in your limits and apologise) and 'Pakistan hosh mein aayo' (Wake up Pakistan).

Lashing out at Bhutto for his personal remark against Modi, a party leader said, ''We condemn Bhutto's remarks. How could he use such a language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He should always remember that his grandfather begged India for forgiveness. ''Pakistan should be thrown out of the United Nations for attacking the Indian leader. They harbour terrorists,'' said a party leader. Another leader said Bhutto should not have used such words for Indian leaders.

''We won't tolerate such insensible statement against our leader. Pakistan should apologise,'' said Tahir Khan.

Bhutto made the comments following India's External Affairs minister S Jaishankar's sharp attack on Pakistan over its support to terrorism at the United Nations Security Council meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

