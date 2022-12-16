Left Menu

Shah likely to hold meeting with BJP leaders in Kolkata

Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah is likely to hold a meeting with saffron camp members at its city office after arriving here on Friday evening, a party official said.Shah is scheduled to chair the Eastern Zonal Council meeting at the state secretariat on Saturday.

Shah likely to hold meeting with BJP leaders in Kolkata
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah is likely to hold a meeting with saffron camp members at its city office after arriving here on Friday evening, a party official said.

Shah is scheduled to chair the Eastern Zonal Council meeting at the state secretariat on Saturday. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her counterparts from Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Sikkim are set to attend the meeting.

''The home minister will be arriving in the city sometime in the evening. He may straight head to the BJP state headquarters on Muralidhar Sen Lane here after landing at the Kolkata airport,'' the official told PTI.

On Saturday, Shah is slated to hold discussions on unsettled issues between the five states, including those related to boundaries and the completion of the eastern freight corridor.

Along with the CMs, chiefs of all central armed forces are also expected to attend the meeting, which was earlier scheduled for November 5, but got postponed due to Shah's unavailability at that time, owing to his other engagements.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

