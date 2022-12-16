Left Menu

Biden plans to elevate Cindy McCain as executive director of WFP- Axios

U.S. President Joe Biden is working to elevate Cindy McCain, widow of the late Republican Senator John McCain, as the executive director of World Food Program, Axios reported on Friday citing people familiar with the matter.

Cindy McCain is currently serving as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations agencies for food and agriculture.

In addition to McCain, Biden officials have also recommended David Lane, former U.S. ambassador to the WFP for the post, Axios said. The term of current WFP Executive Director David Beasley, a former Republican governor from South Carolina, is expected to end in April 2023, according to the report.

