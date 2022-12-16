White House: Next security assistance package for Ukraine coming
Reuters | Updated: 16-12-2022 19:54 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 19:54 IST
The White House said on Friday the next security assistance package for Ukraine is coming and it is expected to include more air defense capabilities for the country.
"As you have seen in previous packages, I think you can expect to see additional air defense capabilities in this," John Kirby, spokesperson for the White House National Security Council, told reporters.
