Left Menu

Central delegation meets MP govt officers to further good governance collaboration

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2022 11:36 IST | Created: 17-12-2022 11:36 IST
Central delegation meets MP govt officers to further good governance collaboration
  • Country:
  • India

A five-member central government delegation met with Madhya Pradesh government officials in Bhopal to discuss further collaboration on good governance, the Personnel Ministry said on Saturday.

The delegation led by Secretary, Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), V Srinivas visited Bhopal on Friday to draw up a roadmap for the collaboration, it said.

The DARPG delegation held an official meeting with Chief Secretary Iqbal Singh Bains, Additional Chief Secretary (General Administration Department) Vinod Kumar, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Manish Rastogi and other senior officials, the statement said.

Successful and timely achievement of the objectives of the good governance week from December 19-25, 2022, including redressal of public grievances, disposal of service delivery applications, documentation of best practices, and convening the district level workshop on Vision India@2047 among others, were discussed for collaboration.

The DARPG delegation called on Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and appraised him on the deliberations and the proposed roadmap for collaboration, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SPECIAL REPORT-Child workers found throughout Hyundai-Kia supply chain in Alabama

SPECIAL REPORT-Child workers found throughout Hyundai-Kia supply chain in Al...

 Global
2
Mysterious circles of radio emission in space detected using radio telescopes

Mysterious circles of radio emission in space detected using radio telescope...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Maiden Pharma hopes to reopen plant as Indian lab clears syrups suspected by WHO in Gambia deaths; Biden administration offers U.S. households more free COVID-19 tests for winter and more

Health News Roundup: Maiden Pharma hopes to reopen plant as Indian lab clear...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Fire near French city of Lyon kills 10, including children; Russian missile attack hammers Ukraine's power grid, kills two and more

World News Roundup: Fire near French city of Lyon kills 10, including childr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022