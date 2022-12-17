Central delegation meets MP govt officers to further good governance collaboration

A five-member central government delegation met with Madhya Pradesh government officials in Bhopal to discuss further collaboration on good governance, the Personnel Ministry said on Saturday.

The delegation led by Secretary, Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), V Srinivas visited Bhopal on Friday to draw up a roadmap for the collaboration, it said.

The DARPG delegation held an official meeting with Chief Secretary Iqbal Singh Bains, Additional Chief Secretary (General Administration Department) Vinod Kumar, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Manish Rastogi and other senior officials, the statement said.

Successful and timely achievement of the objectives of the good governance week from December 19-25, 2022, including redressal of public grievances, disposal of service delivery applications, documentation of best practices, and convening the district level workshop on Vision India@2047 among others, were discussed for collaboration.

The DARPG delegation called on Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and appraised him on the deliberations and the proposed roadmap for collaboration, the statement said.

