Delhi BJP alleges negligence by Kejriwal govt towards poor

The Delhi BJP on Saturday alleged that due to the negligence of the Kejriwal government towards the poor, the rationing system in the capital has come to a ''complete standstill''.

At a joint press conference here, BJP working President Virendra Sachdeva and the Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri also claimed that the poor of Delhi have ''not yet received the ration for November and December''.

There was no immediate reaction from the Delhi government or the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

''Due to the negligence of the Kejriwal government towards the poor, the rationing system in the capital Delhi has come to a complete standstill. And, 72.78 lakh ration cardholders of Delhi did not get ration for the month of November and December. This ration was not lifted from the godowns,'' the Delhi BJP alleged in a statement issued after the press conference.

The additional ration issued by the central government under 'One Nation One Card' also did not reach the poor of Delhi who have come from other states and are living in Delhi, the BJP leaders also alleged.

Delhi BJP working president Sachdeva and Leader of Opposition Bidhuri demanded from the central government that either it should ''take over the ration system in own hands or transfer the subsidy issued by the Centre to the bank accounts of the consumers,'' saying the Delhi government has ''proved to be completely ineffective in providing ration to the poor'' During the joint press conference, the BJP leaders said the central government provides ration to the consumers of Delhi under the National Food Security Act, Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana and 'One Nation One Card Scheme'.

