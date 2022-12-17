Left Menu

Delhi BJP alleges negligence by Kejriwal govt towards poor

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2022 22:15 IST | Created: 17-12-2022 22:10 IST
Delhi BJP alleges negligence by Kejriwal govt towards poor
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi BJP on Saturday alleged that due to the negligence of the Kejriwal government towards the poor, the rationing system in the capital has come to a ''complete standstill''.

At a joint press conference here, BJP working President Virendra Sachdeva and the Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri also claimed that the poor of Delhi have ''not yet received the ration for November and December''.

There was no immediate reaction from the Delhi government or the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

''Due to the negligence of the Kejriwal government towards the poor, the rationing system in the capital Delhi has come to a complete standstill. And, 72.78 lakh ration cardholders of Delhi did not get ration for the month of November and December. This ration was not lifted from the godowns,'' the Delhi BJP alleged in a statement issued after the press conference.

The additional ration issued by the central government under 'One Nation One Card' also did not reach the poor of Delhi who have come from other states and are living in Delhi, the BJP leaders also alleged.

Delhi BJP working president Sachdeva and Leader of Opposition Bidhuri demanded from the central government that either it should ''take over the ration system in own hands or transfer the subsidy issued by the Centre to the bank accounts of the consumers,'' saying the Delhi government has ''proved to be completely ineffective in providing ration to the poor'' During the joint press conference, the BJP leaders said the central government provides ration to the consumers of Delhi under the National Food Security Act, Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana and 'One Nation One Card Scheme'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SPECIAL REPORT-Child workers found throughout Hyundai-Kia supply chain in Alabama

SPECIAL REPORT-Child workers found throughout Hyundai-Kia supply chain in Al...

 Global
2
5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever

5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever

 United States
3
NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover to start building first sample depot on another world

NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover to start building first sample depot on anoth...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Maiden Pharma hopes to reopen plant as Indian lab clears syrups suspected by WHO in Gambia deaths; Biden administration offers U.S. households more free COVID-19 tests for winter and more

Health News Roundup: Maiden Pharma hopes to reopen plant as Indian lab clear...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022