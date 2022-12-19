Left Menu

S.Africa finmin: Ramaphosa re-election suggests policy continuity

Reuters | Capetown | Updated: 19-12-2022 16:08 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 16:01 IST
Cyril Ramaphosa Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • South Africa

The re-election of President Cyril Ramaphosa as leader of South Africa's governing African National Congress (ANC) party suggests continuity in economic policy, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana told reporters.

"There has been some worry from the South African people about the economic part, and we have been trying to tell people that what matters in the ANC is economic policy. The good thing about (the election outcome) is that it suggests continuity in economic policy," Godongwana said.

