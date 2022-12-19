S.Africa finmin: Ramaphosa re-election suggests policy continuity

The re-election of President Cyril Ramaphosa as leader of South Africa's governing African National Congress (ANC) party suggests continuity in economic policy, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana told reporters.

"There has been some worry from the South African people about the economic part, and we have been trying to tell people that what matters in the ANC is economic policy. The good thing about (the election outcome) is that it suggests continuity in economic policy," Godongwana said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)