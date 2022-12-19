Tribal woman’s murder rocks Jharkhand assembly

The murder of a 22-year-old tribal woman who was chopped into pieces allegedly by her husband rocked the first day of the Jharkhand Assembly’s winter session on Monday, with the BJP demanding immediate steps to check such heinous crimes.

As soon as the condolence resolution was brought and Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato and Chief Minister Hemant Soren paid homage to the departed souls, BJP Chief Whip Biranchi Narayan demanded adoption of the same resolution for the slain Pahariya Tribe woman.

''The entire House should pray for Rubika Paharin... Such a macabre crime was committed. We should pay for our daughter,” Narayan said.

This led to a ruckus in the House prompting the Speaker to ask the members to respect constitutional norms be respected as it was a condolence resolution.

Narayan demanded that the Chair direct the state government to take immediate steps to check such brutal incidents.

He also alleged that a particular community is behind such crimes and accused the state government of appeasing it.

The ruling party members opposed the statement saying that it should not be linked with religion, while BJP MLAs stood on their feet supporting Narayan's demand and raised anti-government slogans.

A 28-year-old man, identified as Dildar Ansari, was on Sunday arrested in Sabibganj district along with several family members, after his wife was found chopped into pieces, with body parts dumped in different areas of the district. The case was similar to the Shraddha Walkar murder in Delhi. Amid the commotion, Chief Minister Hemant Soren said, ''I am aware of the sentiment of the members. This is not the tradition, this is against the dignity of the House. They (the opposition) want to do politics on dead people,'' Soren said.

As BJP members continued raising slogans and demanding justice for the murdered woman, the Speaker appealed to them not to interrupt the condolence resolution.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Alamgir Alam said the ruling party will reply to this on Tuesday.

Congress MLA Pradeep Yadav demanded framing new legislation to stop such heinous crimes and hanging of the culprits. Independent legislator Saryu Roy demanded inclusion of the victim's name in the condolence resolution.

Talking to the media outside the House later, Soren alleged that the opposition was trying to give political colour to the murder.

“Many such incidents have taken place elsewhere like Delhi, MP and UP. We will take all steps to punish the guilty,” he said.

