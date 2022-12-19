JDS announces 93 candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls, Kumaraswamy's son gets ticket

With the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections still a few months away, Janata Dal (Secular) on Monday announced the names of candidates for 93 constituencies. JDS' candidate list has been announced at a time when parties like the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress are still in deliberations for selecting candidates.

JDS state president CM Ibrahim announced the names of candidates for 93 constituencies. Addressing mediapersons, the JDS state president said, "There are only a few months left for the election and we encourage the party to start campaigning soon. Since today is an auspicious day, we have released the first list."

Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said with the first list has been released, candidates in the constituency are expected to work for the party and not relax. He further warned that if the candidates do not work as per the party's instructions or go against the party, the names of such candidates would be changed.

HD Kumaraswamy will contest the polls from Channapatna Assembly constituency while his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy has been fielded from Ramanagara constituency. CM Fayaz, son of JDS State President CM Ibrahim, has also been given the ticket from Humnabad. GT Deve Gowda, the Chamundeshwari MLA has also been given a ticket thus ending the speculation that he will leave the party.

224-seat Karnataka Assembly will go to polls in 2023. In the 2018 Assembly polls, BJP emerged as the single largest party with 104 seats but was short of a majority. Congress won 78 seats while JDS managed to get 37 seats. JDS in alliance with Congress formed a government and Kumaraswamy was appointed as the chief minister. However, the JDS-Congress government fell a year later and BJP formed the government.

JDS candidate list for 93 constituencies: 1 Khanapura: Naseer Bapulsab Bhagavan2 Bailhongala: Shankar Madalagi3 Badami: Hanumanthappa B. Mavinamarad4 Muddebihal: Channabasappa Sangappa Sollapura5 Deverhipparagi: Rajugowda Patil6 Basavanabagewadi: Paramanand Basappa Thanikedar7 Babaleshwar: Basavaraj Honawada8 Nagatana (SC): Devananda P Chawhan9 Indi: BD Patil10 Sindhagi: Shivanand Patil11 Afzalpura: Shivakumar Natekar12 Sedam: Balaraj Guttedar13 Chincholi (SC): Sanjeev Yakapur14 Alanda: Maheshwari Wale15 Gurumitakal: Naganagowda Kandakur16 Humnabad: CM Fayaz17 Bidar South: Bandeppa Khasempur 18 Bidar: Ramesh Patil19 Basavakalyan: SY Quadri20 Raichur Rural (ST): Narasimha Nayak21 Manvi (ST): Raja Venkatappa Nayak22 Devadurga (ST): Karemma G Nayak23 Lingasugur (SC): Siddu Bandi24 Sindhanuru: Venkatarao Nadagowda25 Kushtagi: Thukaram Survi26 Kanakagiri (SC): Ashok Ummalatti27 Haveri (SC): Thukaram Malagi28 Hirekerur: Jayanand Javannanavar29 Ranebennur : Manjunath Goudar30 Hoovinahadagali (SC): Putresh31 Sandoor (ST): Somappa32 Challakere (ST) : Raveesh33 Hosadurga: M Thippeswamy34 Harihara: HS Shivashankar35 Davanagere South: AmanullaKhan36 Channagiri: Yogesh37 Honnali: Shivamurthy Gouda38 Shivamogga Rural (SC): Sharada Purya Naik39 Bhadravati: Sharada Appajigowda40 Thirthalli: Raja Ram41 Shringeri: Sudhakar Shetty42 Mudigere (SC): BB Ningaiah43 Chikkamagaluru: Thimmashetty44 Chikkanayakanahalli: CB Surersh Babu45 Turuvekere: MT Krishnappa46 Kunigal: D Nagarajaiah47 Tumakuru City: Govindaraju48 Tumakuru Rural: DC Gowrishankar49 Koratagere (SC): Sudhakar Lal50 Gubbi: Nagaraja51 Pavagad (SC): Thimmarayappa52 Madhugiri: Veerabhadraiah53 Gowribidanuru: Narasimhamurthy54 Bagepalli: Nagaraj Reddy55 Chikkaballapura: KP Bachegowda56 Shidlaghatta: Ravikumar57 Chintamani: JK Krishna Reddy58 Srinivasapura: GK Venkatashiva Reddy59 Mulabagilu (SC): Samruddi Manjunath60 K.G.F. (SC): Ramesh Babu61 Bangarapete (SC): M Mallesh Babu62 Kolara: CMR Srinath63 Maluru: JE Ramegowda64 Byatarayanapura: Venugopal65 Dasarahall: IR Manjunath66 Hebbal: Mohid Altaf67 Gandhinagar: V Narayanaswamy68 Rajajinagar: Gangadharamurthy69 Govindaraj Nagar: R Prakash70 Basavanagudi: Aramane Shankar71 Bengaluru South: Prabhakar Reddy72 Anekal (SC): KP Raju73 Devanahalli (SC): Nisarga Narayanaswamy74 Doddaballapura: Munegowda75 Nelamangala (SC): Srinivasamurthy76 Magadi: A Manjunath77 Ramanagar: Nikhil Kumaraswamy78 Channapattana: HD Kumaraswamy79 Malavalli (SC): K Annadani80 Madduru: DC Thammanna81 Melukote: CS Puttaraju82 Mandya: M Srinivas83 Srirangapattana: Ravindra Srikantaiah84 Nagamangala: Suresh Gowda85 KR Pete: HT Manjunath86 Piriyapattana: K Mahadev87 KR Nagar: Sa Ra Mahesh88 Hunsuru: Harish Gowda89 Chamundeshwari: GT Devegowda90 T. Narasipura (SC): Ashwinkumar91 Varuna: Abhishek92 Krishnaraja: Mallesh93 Hanuru: Manjunath (ANI)

