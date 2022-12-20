Left Menu

U.S. says Putin's comments on not wanting to absorb Belarus the 'height of irony'

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-12-2022 01:50 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 01:49 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin's statement saying Moscow does not want to absorb anyone should be treated as the "height of irony" given he is currently seeking to absorb Ukraine, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Monday.

Speaking at a daily briefing, Price said Washington would continue to watch very closely whether or not Belarus would provide additional support to Putin and would respond "appropriately" if it does.

