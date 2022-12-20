Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh: BJP alleges government not supporting farmers

He further said that BJP will gather public support against the government.

ANI | Updated: 20-12-2022 07:28 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 07:28 IST
BJP General Secretary Suryanarayana Raju. (Photo/ Suryanarayan Raju Facebook). Image Credit: ANI
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary Suryanarayana Raju on Monday attacked the YSRCP government, accusing it of not supporting the agitating farmers. Speaking to the reporters, Suryanarayana said, "Jaganmohan Reddy is ruling the state."

"Under this government, corruption and anarchy are rife. Poor people are suffering due to the Macherla incident. The MLAs are committing land grabs," he added. He further said that BJP will gather public support against the government.

"BJP will gather public support against regional parties joining Jana Sena. I don't care what YSRCP says, we will contest the next elections with Jana Sena," he said. The BJP general secretary also alleged that this government has failed to buy grains, because of which the farmers are suffering.

"After Sankranthi, we will do padayatras at Assembly constituencies. This month, we will hold office bearers' meetings and implement the strategy of fighting against the government," he further said. (ANI)

