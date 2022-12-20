Left Menu

Will decide about future before elections, says disgruntled Chhattisgarh minister Singh Deo

Chhattisgarh Health Minister T S Singh Deo, who is locked in a power tussle with Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, has said that he will decide about his future ahead of the state Assembly elections which are due in 2023.The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party shared a video of his comments on Tuesday and said Singh Deo should not delay his next move.Talking to reporters in Surajpur district on Monday, the minister said, I will take a decision about my future ahead of the elections.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 20-12-2022 17:27 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 17:27 IST
Will decide about future before elections, says disgruntled Chhattisgarh minister Singh Deo
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh Health Minister T S Singh Deo, who is locked in a power tussle with Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, has said that he will decide about his future ahead of the state Assembly elections which are due in 2023.

The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party shared a video of his comments on Tuesday and said Singh Deo should not delay his next move.

Talking to reporters in Surajpur district on Monday, the minister said, “I will take a decision about my future ahead of the elections. As of now, I have not thought about it.” Asked about a section of party workers `wanting' to see him as chief minister, Singh Deo said, “It is up to the workers. It is up to them to decide what they want to work on.'' Chief minister Baghel claimed elsewhere that the media was distorting his cabinet colleague's remarks.

“He (Singh Deo) said he will decide about fighting elections in future. You are deliberately twisting his statement…Every leader asks his supporters before entering into the election fray and Baba (as Singh Deo is fondly called) said nothing wrong. Even I ask my supporters before contesting an election,” Baghel said.

BJP leader and former minister Rajesh Munat shared a video of Singh Deo's statement on Twitter and said “At last his pain spilled out in the open. When this 'chingari' (spark) will turn into an explosive and explode, only time can tell.'' Tagging Singh Deo in the tweet, Munat further said, “Maharaj! Sonia-Rahul ji could not take a decision even after 2.5 years. But now after four years if you have to take a decision, then there should be no delay.” In July this year Singh Deo gave up his Panchayat and Rural Development department, indicating his resentment over not getting the CM's post, though he continued to hold his other four portfolios.

As per Singh Deo's supporters, it was decided when the Congress came to power in 2018 that he would be made chief minister for half the term. But the party leadership has denied that any such deal was struck.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

 Peru
2
Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

 India
3
Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

 Malaysia
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA lifts hold on Bluebird's sickle cell disease therapy; Medical device makers drop products as EU law sows chaos and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA lifts hold on Bluebird's sickle cell disease t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022