Will decide about future before elections, says disgruntled Chhattisgarh minister Singh Deo

Chhattisgarh Health Minister T S Singh Deo, who is locked in a power tussle with Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, has said that he will decide about his future ahead of the state Assembly elections which are due in 2023.

The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party shared a video of his comments on Tuesday and said Singh Deo should not delay his next move.

Talking to reporters in Surajpur district on Monday, the minister said, “I will take a decision about my future ahead of the elections. As of now, I have not thought about it.” Asked about a section of party workers `wanting' to see him as chief minister, Singh Deo said, “It is up to the workers. It is up to them to decide what they want to work on.'' Chief minister Baghel claimed elsewhere that the media was distorting his cabinet colleague's remarks.

“He (Singh Deo) said he will decide about fighting elections in future. You are deliberately twisting his statement…Every leader asks his supporters before entering into the election fray and Baba (as Singh Deo is fondly called) said nothing wrong. Even I ask my supporters before contesting an election,” Baghel said.

BJP leader and former minister Rajesh Munat shared a video of Singh Deo's statement on Twitter and said “At last his pain spilled out in the open. When this 'chingari' (spark) will turn into an explosive and explode, only time can tell.'' Tagging Singh Deo in the tweet, Munat further said, “Maharaj! Sonia-Rahul ji could not take a decision even after 2.5 years. But now after four years if you have to take a decision, then there should be no delay.” In July this year Singh Deo gave up his Panchayat and Rural Development department, indicating his resentment over not getting the CM's post, though he continued to hold his other four portfolios.

As per Singh Deo's supporters, it was decided when the Congress came to power in 2018 that he would be made chief minister for half the term. But the party leadership has denied that any such deal was struck.

