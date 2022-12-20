Khattar announces Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday announced a ‘Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana’ to provide houses to the needy on the lines of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

He said that a survey is being done in Haryana to see who is eligible for these houses. Khattar made the announcement while addressing a function on the birth anniversary of Maharaja Shoor Saini, who once ruled over Sur Sen, a kingdom in northwest India.

The CM, who addressed the gathering virtually, said that an educational institution here will be named after social reformer and educationist Savitribai Phule, as demanded by the Saini community.

He said that Maharaja Shoor Saini was well-versed with the vedas, and loved justice. The area near Mathura was called Shoorsaini after the ruler.

The CM said that Saini community's contribution in the freedom movement, and its contribution post-independence towards the country's progress is commendable.

Khattar said that the Haryana government has launched Chirayu Haryana Yojana on the lines of the Ayushman Bharat for poor families.

Under this, 28.89 lakh poor families will get free treatment worth up to Rs 5 lakh every year.

He also said that the government with its Nirogi Haryana Yojana has tried to ensure early diagnosis of health problems by doing timely health checkups. Under the scheme, health checkups of 1.25 crore people will be done in the first phase. So far health check-ups for 60,000 to 70,000 people have been done, he said.

Khattar said: ''In the last eight years, our double-engine government has taken the pace of development to its peak. Today's Haryana is not the state anymore where there was favouritism in jobs.'' ''Today people do not have to visit government offices to get their work done. We have given a big blow to nepotism, casteism, regionalism, and corruption,'' he added.

