Left Menu

Raise height of dams on rivers flowing into Karnataka to `rein it in', says NCP leader

Speaking in the Maharashtra Assembly here, Jayant Patil said Karnataka was deliberately harassing Marathi-speakers in its border areas. It also laid claim to over 800 Marathi-speaking villages which are currently part of Karnataka.Karnataka maintains the demarcation done on linguistic lines as per the States Reorganisation Act and the 1967 Mahajan Commission Report as final.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 20-12-2022 22:09 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 22:09 IST
Raise height of dams on rivers flowing into Karnataka to `rein it in', says NCP leader
  • Country:
  • India

Amid the renewed border dispute, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jayant Patil on Tuesday said that Maharashtra should raise the height of the upstream dams to ''rein in'' the neighbouring states.

The decades-old border dispute was raised in the legislatures of both the states on Tuesday. Speaking in the Maharashtra Assembly here, Jayant Patil said Karnataka was deliberately harassing Marathi-speakers in its border areas. “We should reply to what the Karnataka Chief Minister says in the same language. If they have so much attitude, then we will raise the height of dams on Koyna and Warna rivers and that of all the dams in Satara and Kolhapur districts. They (Karnataka leaders) would not be brought under control otherwise,'' said the former water resources minister.

''If Karnataka holds us to ransom, then we have water,” he added. The border issue dates back to 1957 after the reorganisation of States on linguistic lines. Maharashtra laid claim to Belagavi, which was part of the erstwhile Bombay Presidency, as it has a sizeable Marathi-speaking population. It also laid claim to over 800 Marathi-speaking villages which are currently part of Karnataka.

Karnataka maintains the demarcation done on linguistic lines as per the States Reorganisation Act and the 1967 Mahajan Commission Report as final.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

 Peru
2
Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

 India
3
Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

 Malaysia
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA lifts hold on Bluebird's sickle cell disease therapy; Medical device makers drop products as EU law sows chaos and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA lifts hold on Bluebird's sickle cell disease t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022