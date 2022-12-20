Left Menu

Asansol police can't trace stampede accused Jitendra Tiwari

Asansol police filed a case against 10 people, including the former mayor and BJP leader Jitendra Tiwari and his wife in the Asansol stampede case.

ANI | Updated: 20-12-2022 23:16 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 23:16 IST
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Asansol police filed a case against 10 people, including the former mayor and BJP leader Jitendra Tiwari and his wife in the Asansol stampede case. The team of senior officers of Asansol Police reached Jitendra Tiwari's flat today.

However, their flat was found locked and both the husband and wife were missing. The police had left after being there for about an hour. Till now, six people have been arrested in this connection.

According to Asansol police, the blanket distribution program was arranged without seeking police permission, during which a stampede situation happened. "3 people died in it and 5 were injured. We'll investigate the matter and take action," said Asansol Commissioner of Police (CP) SK Neelakantam. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

