US Secretary of State Blinken speaks with Pak Foreign Minister

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday spoke with Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and they discussed bilateral ties, fight against terrorism and Pakistan's recovery from the recent devastating floods.

“The Secretary of State expressed his continued support for the people of Pakistan as they recover from the recent devastating floods,” State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said after the phone call between the two leaders.

Blinken and Zardari shared their mutual hope for a productive 'International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan' in January and discussed the need for close coordination, he said.

The International Con­ference on Climate Re­silient Pakistan will be held in Geneva on January 9, 2023.

“The Secretary of State offered condolences for lives lost in recent terrorist attacks and underscored the United States’ resolute support for Pakistan as it combats terrorism,” Price said.

More than 33 million people were affected by Pakistan's worst floods in decades this summer after rivers swelled due to unusual monsoon rains.

