MLC claims Maha social justice purchased books at inflated cost, minister assures probe

An MLC on Wednesday alleged the Maharashtra social justice department purchased books at an inflated price of Rs 36 crore to set up libraries in Dalit residential areas, prompting state minister Chandrakant Patil to assure a probe. The allegations were raised in the Legislative Council by MLC Kapil Patil who said the state social justice department procured books worth Rs 36 crore some months ago to open libraries in Dalit residential areas whereas the original cost of the books is not even Rs two crore. “The state government will probe the claims made by the member Kapil Patil that the state social justice department purchased books at an inflated price. We will present details before the House,” said Chandrakant Patil, who handles the Higher and Technical Education ministry. Kapil Patil had said, ''the appointed agency charged Rs 36 crore from the state which is a very serious matter and needed to be inquired.” The minister clarified not a single book purchased for these libraries is about the life of Babasaheb Ambedkar, Mahatma Gandhi, Savitri Phule, Jyotiba Phule, and Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil. ''Not a single purchased book is about their work, their thoughts etc,” he said. “Shabdalay agency was appointed to procure the books for the social justice department and it seems they have purchased unrelated books that are now going to be distributed. It should be stopped and the payment should be stopped,” he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)