BRS MLC Kavitha terms allegations against her in 'Delhi excise policy scam' as bogus

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 21-12-2022 19:01 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 19:01 IST
Ruling BRS MLC in Telangana K Kavitha on Wednesday said the allegations against her in the 'Delhi excise policy scam' case are completely bogus and false and that it was ''political vendetta of BJP''.

Kavitha said this in reply to a tweet on the allegations against her by Congress MP and AICC in-charge of party affairs in Telangana Manickam Tagore.

''The accusations on me are completely bogus and false. Only time will prove my sincerity. It’s a political vendetta of BJP as they fear BRS Party Chief CM KCR ji’s expose on their anti-farmer & pro-capitalist policies,'' she said.

Citing media reports on the allegations against Kavitha in the 'Delhi liquor scam', Tagore has said ''Lot explanations @RaoKavitha garu''.

Kavitha also replied to BJP leader and former MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy's tweet that her name was mentioned 28 times in a charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate in the 'Delhi excise policy scam' case. She said a lie doesnot become truth if her name is mentioned not 28 times but even 28,000 times. A team of CBI sleuths on December 11 examined Kavitha at her residence here in connection with the alleged 'Delhi excise policy scam' and recorded her statement.

