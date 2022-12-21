Telangana CM trying to expand BRS across country to protect his 'illegal' activities, alleges state BJP vice president

Telangana BJP Vice President N V S S Prabhakar on Wednesday attacked the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), calling it a ''merger of corrupt leaders'' from various parties.

He alleged that the BRS' planned national expansion was aimed at protecting the ''illegal activities'' of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. The name of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) was changed to BRS on October 5 this year to foray into national politics ahead of the 2024 general elections. Telangana Chief Minister Rao, also called KCR, is expected to initiate the party programmes in various states after Christmas. Addressing a press conference here, Prabhakar alleged that some political parties like AAP, TMC, and SP which have failed to provide a transparent government to mitigate the problems of people are becoming part of the BRS party. ''KCR's BRS party in the name of playing role in national politics has other dreams to invest his ill-gotten money in other states. BRS would be a rehabilitation centre for those leaders who were sidelined by their respected parties,'' he accused.

Even the meeting between AAP leader and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and CM KCR a day earlier was not to discuss the welfare of people but was meant to think about ''ways to wriggle out from the darkness of corruption as leaders of both the BRS and AAP parties are involved in corruption'', he alleged.

''KCR is trying to expand BRS with an intention to protect all his illegal activities in the name of BRS while launching a political war by levelling allegations against independent investigating central agencies like ED and CBI,'' he alleged. In a separate statement, the BJP leader also alleged that the KCR and other BRS leaders including the CM’s daughter K Kavitha and some ministers are in ''neck deep corruption'' and efforts are being made to give shelter to all corrupt in the BRS.

The situation was different when TRS was formed by using the sentiments of the Telangana people. But now people have realised the gimmicks of hollow promises of the Telangana chief minister, he lamented. ''When KCR has failed to resolve the problems of farmers of Telangana, how can he solve the problems of farmers in the country. He can merely distribute cheques to farmers of other states by misusing tax money collected from state people,'' Prabhakar said.

When world leaders are appreciating the leadership capabilities and performance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, KCR has adopted a vitriolic attitude against the Modi government just to divert the attention from his failures on all fronts, he alleged.

Referring to the internal bickering in the Telangana Congress party and the deputing of former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Digvijaya Singh as a trouble-shooter, Prabhakar said it was Singh who had tried for a merger of the TRS with the Congress when the new state was carved out. ''Now sending Digvijaya Singh to Telangana is to bring the new BRS and Congress more closer,'' he claimed.

