Left Menu

Yogesh Bhatt swon in as U'Khand information commissioner

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 21-12-2022 21:06 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 21:06 IST
Yogesh Bhatt swon in as U'Khand information commissioner
  • Country:
  • India

Yogesh Bhatt was sworn in here on Wednesday as the state information commissioner.

Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen (retd) Gurmit Singh administered the oath of office and secrecy to Bhatt at a simple ceremony held at Raj Bhawan.

Chief information commissioner Anil Chandra Punetha, Chief Secretary SS Sindhu and DGP Ashok Kumar were present on the occasion apart from state information commissioners Vivek Sharma, Vipin Chandra and Dehradun Mayor Sunil Uniyal Gama.

At a press conference held soon after the swearing in ceremony of Bhatt, Chief information commissioner Punetha said the commission had heard a total of 3,960 cases between January, 2022 to November, 2022 out of which 2,631 were disposed of.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists freeze Great Barrier Reef coral in world-first trial; Russia says leak on Soyuz spacecraft caused by 0.8-millimetre hole

Science News Roundup: Scientists freeze Great Barrier Reef coral in world-fi...

 Global
2
ICTP–IAEA College launches virtual course on fusion applications

ICTP–IAEA College launches virtual course on fusion applications

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia says leak on Soyuz spacecraft caused by 0.8-millimetre hole; Scientists freeze Great Barrier Reef coral in world-first trial

Science News Roundup: Russia says leak on Soyuz spacecraft caused by 0.8-mil...

 Global
4
(Update: Postponed) NASA astronauts prepare for spacewalk to install solar array

(Update: Postponed) NASA astronauts prepare for spacewalk to install solar a...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022