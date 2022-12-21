Left Menu

Tejashwi lashes out against Goyal's remark about Bihar

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday lashed out at the BJP over a remark about the state made inside Parliament by Union Minister Piyush Goyal.The RJD leader shared a short video clip, on his Twitter handle, of an exchange between Manoj Jha, Rajya Sabha member of his party, and Piyush Goyal, the Leader of the House.Goyal had said, interrupting Jhas speech, inka bas chale to desh ko Bihar bana dein were he to have his way, he would convert the country into Bihar.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 21-12-2022 22:56 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 22:48 IST
Tejashwi lashes out against Goyal's remark about Bihar
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday lashed out at the BJP over a remark about the state made inside Parliament by Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

The RJD leader shared a short video clip, on his Twitter handle, of an exchange between Manoj Jha, Rajya Sabha member of his party, and Piyush Goyal, the Leader of the House.

Goyal had said, interrupting Jha's speech, ''inka bas chale to desh ko Bihar bana dein (were he to have his way, he would convert the country into Bihar)''. ''Look at the insult of Bihar and Biharis by an unwise and arrogant (vivekheen aur ahankari) Union minister. Projects worth Rs 2.5 lakh crore were taken away from his home state Maharashtra to Gujarat and he could not utter a word. This shows his standing'', Yadav said angrily, in Hindi, on the microblogging site. ''The BJP's incompetent MPs from Bihar have sold their conscience (Bihar BJP ke nakara sansadon ne zamir bech diya hai),'' the Deputy CM added.

Notably, Jha has written a letter to Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, who also happens to be the Rajya Sabha chairman, demanding an apology from Goyal and expunction of the remark which smacked of ''elitism''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SPECIAL REPORT-Ex-academic forges a new career rallying Trump faithful behind voter-fraud claims

SPECIAL REPORT-Ex-academic forges a new career rallying Trump faithful behin...

 United States
2
Europe's Solar Orbiter spots two snakes slithering across Sun’s surface: Check out this video

Europe's Solar Orbiter spots two snakes slithering across Sun’s surface: Che...

 Global
3
FEATURE-As Singapore plans gig worker benefits, some fear earnings hit

FEATURE-As Singapore plans gig worker benefits, some fear earnings hit

 Global
4
NASA selects SpaceX to provide launch services for Sentinel-6B mission

NASA selects SpaceX to provide launch services for Sentinel-6B mission

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022