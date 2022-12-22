Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Zelenskiy tells U.S. Congress aid is 'not charity'

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told the U.S. Congress that aid to Ukraine was an investment in democracy and "not charity" as he invoked American battles against the Nazis in World War Two to press for more assistance for his country's war effort. DIPLOMACY

* Zelenskiy told lawmakers in the soaring House of Representatives chamber that he hoped they would continue to support Ukraine on a bipartisan basis - a major point as Republicans are due to take the majority in the House on Jan. 3. * Zelenskiy said that a "just peace" with Russia means no compromises on his country's sovereignty and territorial integrity, but questioned if there could be such a peace for parents who have lost their children.

* Zelenskiy's surprise visit to Washington, his first overseas trip since Russia invaded his country 300 days ago, started with a secretive train ride to Poland late on Tuesday. * The Biden-Zelenskiy meeting spotlighted a high point in the relationship between the countries, despite some friction along the way. A Zelenskiy aide said the trip would disprove Russian attempts to show that U.S.-Ukrainian relations are cooling.

* The United States announced $1.85 billion in additional military assistance for Ukraine, including a transfer of the Patriot Air Defense System. * The U.S. Senate has advanced a government-funding bill that includes $44.9 billion in emergency assistance to Ukraine and NATO allies.

* Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said more Western arms supplies to Ukraine would lead to a "deepening" of the conflict. CONFLICT

* Russian forces attacked targets in the Zaporizhzhia region and pushed to advance near the battered eastern front-line towns of Bakhmut and Avdiivka, the focal point of fighting in the Donetsk region, Ukraine's military said on Wednesday evening. * Putin has promised to give his military whatever it needs to prosecute the war and backed a plan to boost the size of the armed forces by more than 30%.

* Ukraine's power grid operator, Ukrenergo, reported a "significant power shortage" and restrictions caused by missile and drone attacks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)