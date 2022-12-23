Left Menu

Congress' Pawan Khera accuses Centre of using central agencies to target Opp

Attacking the Centre, Congress leader Pawan Khera on Thursday alleged that the BJP was using central agencies against the Opposition leaders and their relatives.

ANI | Updated: 23-12-2022 09:42 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 09:42 IST
Congress leader Pawan Khera. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Attacking the Centre, Congress leader Pawan Khera on Thursday alleged that the BJP was using central agencies against the Opposition leaders and their relatives. "The ruling party is using agencies against political opponents and their relatives who have nothing to do with politics", Khera said at a press conference in Haryana's Nuh district.

Claiming that the central government had given a free hand to the agencies to go after the BJP's political rivals, he said, "Earlier, agencies could be questioned and stayed within their limits. But the present BJP government has lifted all such restrictions on the central agencies," Kehra said, adding, "We'll continue to wage our struggle and won't be intimidated." His statement came in the wake of alleged raids by the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Congress leaders and in Congress-ruled states.

Meanwhile, on the Congress's 'Bgarat Jodo Yatra', Khera said, "The BJP is scared of the love and support our Yatra is receiving." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

