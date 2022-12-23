Maha: Raj Thackeray meets CM Shinde
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray on Friday met Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Nagpur and discussed a range of issues.
Shinde tweeted he met Thackeray in the state legislature complex along with MNS MLA Raju Patil.
“During this time, many topics were discussed, including the work of the legislature,” Shinde tweeted.
