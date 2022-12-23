Left Menu

Maha: Raj Thackeray meets CM Shinde

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 23-12-2022 16:42 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 16:42 IST
Maha: Raj Thackeray meets CM Shinde
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray on Friday met Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Nagpur and discussed a range of issues.

Shinde tweeted he met Thackeray in the state legislature complex along with MNS MLA Raju Patil.

“During this time, many topics were discussed, including the work of the legislature,” Shinde tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

