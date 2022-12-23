Punjab firmed up Rs 30,000-cr investment in nine months: CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday said that due to the pro-industry environment and ease of doing business policies, an investment of Rs 30,000 crore has been firmed up in the state in the last nine months. "Big industry houses like Tata Steel, Verbio, Freudenberg, Sanathan Textiles have entered into agreements to invest by reposing faith in our industrial policies, which will provide jobs to our youth," the Chief Minister said while handing over appointment letters to the newly recruited candidates at Markfed and launching new products at the Municipal Bhawan here on Friday.

Referring to the recent meetings with industrialists in Hyderabad, Chief Minister Mann said that the entrepreneurs associated with food processing and agriculture have shown keen interest in investing in Punjab, which will further strengthen the industrial sector of the state. He said the industrialists do not have to face the corrupt and intricate process to invest in the state. Bhagwant Mann said that the industrialists are coming to Punjab as the State government has eliminated corruption, providing an uninterrupted power supply to the industry and a conducive environment.

Chief Minister said that in order to set up industries during the previous regimes, industrialists had to negotiate with the families of political clout and face massive torment. He said that earlier the agreements were made with families but now industrialists are signing MoU with the State. Lashing out at the opposition for allegedly making a hue and cry over the alleged deteriorating atmosphere in Punjab, the Chief Minister said the leaders of the opposition parties were deliberately defaming him in Parliament or in public functions as his government has exposed the designs of the previous governments to loot the state.

CM Mann said that he was being opposed as he was not like his predecessors who had plundered the wealth of the state. The Chief Minister stated that the successive governments patronised gangsterism, sand mafia, transport mafia and others.

He said the state government had given appointment letters of government jobs to 21,404 youths in nine months and more were being recruited. The Chief Minister said that for the first time, a historic decision has been taken to recruit 1800 constables and 300 sub-inspectors every year in the police department and the dates of examinations have also been fixed, which will now give time to the youth to prepare dedicatedly to secure the job. Stating that education was a top priority, he said that for the first time in the state, a teacher-parent meet was being organised in government schools on December 24, which would give parents an opportunity to get their child's feedback in detail from the teachers. Bhagwant Mann invited all the parents to participate actively in the meeting.

Mann said that with the 'School of Eminence' being set up in the state, students studying in classes IX and X would be prepared to choose their preferred occupations in the future. Referring to 100 Aam Aadmi Clinics set up in the state, he said that by January 26, 2023, the number of these clinics was being increased to 350 and by March 31, 2023, 750 Aam Aadmi Clinics would be set up, which would provide free and top-class treatment to the people of Punjab near their doorsteps. (ANI)

