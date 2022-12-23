Mainpuri has defeated the Gujarat model: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday claimed that the Mainpuri model has defeated the Gujarat model, apparently referring to party candidate Dimple Yadav's win in the bypoll there by an over 2.88 lakh vote margin over her BJP rival.

He said the BJP was claiming that it will defeat the SP in Mainpuri like in Azamgarh and Rampur Lok Sabha by-elections, but the hardwork of the SP leaders and workers helped the Samajwadi Party to registered a huge win.

''The victory in Mainpuri bypolls is a big one, and the Mainpuri model has failed the Gujarat model. People are now studying the Mainpuri model,'' Yadav said in a statement issued here by the party. Indicating bonhomie with his uncle Shivpal Yadav, the SP chief said, ''Now that 'chacha' (uncle) has come, the SP will win both the 2024 (Lok Sabha) and 2027 (UP Assembly) elections.'' Addressing a gathering in Etawah, after paying floral tributes to former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh on his 120th birth anniversary, Yadav said,''Soon the SP will launch a 'jail bharo aandolan' to protest against the atrocities of the BJP government .'' ''The injustice by the BJP in the state is increasing, but it will not last for long. Few days ago, I had gone to Kanpur to meet our MLA (Irfan Solanki). The BJP government changed his jail, and he was shifted to Maharajganj jail.'' ''They (BJP) may take him to any jail, I will visit every jail to meet my leaders and party workers. Very soon the SP will launch a 'jail bharo aandolan' to protest against the atrocities and injustice of the BJP government,'' he said.

The details of the protest will be worked out soon, he added.

Paying tributes to the late farmers' leader, he said, ''Former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh had said that the farmers should keep one eye over their plough, and the other one on the Parliament. The farmers should know that what decision about them is taken in the Parliament.'' Mainpuri MP Dimple Yadav, senior SP leader Shivpal Yadav, Aditya Yadav and others also paid floral tributes to Charan Singh.

Shivpal Yadav also said the preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls will be on the lines of Mainpuri by-election, and ''We will win the 2024 Lok Sabha polls like we had won the Mainpuri bypolls.'' ''On the birth anniversary of Chaudhary Charan Singh, we pledge to remove the BJP government,'' he added.

Floral tributes were also paid to the former prime minister at the Samajwadi Party office here on Friday.

