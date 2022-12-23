BJP's politics to defame Bharat Jodo Yatra, will follow Covid protocol on scientific basis: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday came down heavily on the Centre and said that the Bharatiya Janta Party's (BJP) was playing politics to defame 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh was reacting to the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya's letter to Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, in which he asked them to follow COVID protocol during the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra, or the Yatra could be cancelled amid concerns over rising cases of Covid-19.

He said that if there's a protocol based on scientific reason the yatra would definitely follow it. "This is BJP's politics to defame Bharat Jodo Yatra. If there's a protocol on a scientific basis or the views of experts, then Bharat Jodo Yatra will definitely follow it," said Jairam Ramesh.

In a letter to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Union Health Minister asked them to follow the COVID-19 guidelines strictly during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra. "Follow the COVID guidelines strictly during Bharat Jodo Yatra which is going on in Rajasthan. Use of masks-sanitiser should be implemented. Only vaccinated people should participate," the Health Minister said in the letter written on Tuesday.

Mandaviya has also requested to postpone the foot march if the following protocol is not possible. "If following COVID protocol is not possible then the Bharat Jodo Yatra be postponed in the national interest, taking note of the public health emergency," the letter further stated. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra will enter its Delhi leg tomorrow.

Ahead of Bharat Jodo Yatra tomorrow, Delhi Congress instructs its party workers and leaders who will be participating in the Yatra to come wearing face masks, as per sources. Meanwhile, the Delhi Traffic Police ahead of the Yatra cautioned about the traffic, as the Yatra will enter Delhi on Dec 24 at around 6:30 am.

According to Delhi Police, the Yatra will enter Delhi on Dec 24 at around 6:30 am from Badarpur Border and will reach Jai Dev Ashram at around 10:30 am. The Yatra will end at Red Fort at around 4:30 am. People travelling towards ISBT/Railway Stations/Airports are requested to plan carefully. "Traffic in Delhi is expected to remain heavy from Badarpur Border to Red Fort tomorrow in view of Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra. Commuters are requested to cooperate by avoiding/ bypassing the affected roads, if possible and make maximum use of public transport," as per a statement from Delhi Traffic Police.

It stated that there would be graded and dynamic diversions to ensure smooth traffic management and facilitate commuters while ensuring the safety of pedestrians on roads. (ANI)

