14 AAP MLAs nominated to MCD

Fourteen AAP MLAs have been nominated by the Delhi Assembly Speaker to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), according to a notification issued on Friday.

The nominated members include Atishi (Kalkaji), Akhilesh Pati Tripathi (Model Town), Dinesh Mohaniya (Sangam Vihar), Durgesh Kumar (Rajinder Nagar), Gulab Singh (Matiala), Jarnail Singh (Tilak Nagar) and Mohhinder Goyal (Rithala).

Pramila Tokas has been nominated from R K Puram, Rajkumari Dhillon from Hari Nagar, Rajesh Gupta from Wazirpur, Rituraj Govind from Kirari, Sanjeev Jha from Burari, Vinay Mishra from Dwarka and Anil Kumar Bajpai from Gandhi Nagar.

