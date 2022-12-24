Left Menu

COVID-19: K'taka CM says no need to panic, but follow safety norms

Asked about Congress state president D K Shivakumars apprehension that early polls may take place, Bommai said, Neither our government nor our party has not decided to hold elections before completion of the current term.

COVID-19: K’taka CM says no need to panic, but follow safety norms
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday appealed to the people not to panic but exercise caution, amid rise in COVID-19 cases in certain countries and said his government has taken adequate measures to manage the situation.

Speaking to reporters here, Bommai said, "We will continuously monitor the situation, but there is no need to panic. Only thing is that people should be cautious. The government, people, organisations and the society have to face COVID together." The CM said he recently held a meeting to review the COVID situation and gave directions to officials concerned to implement the decisions taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the state as well.

The health department officials have been directed to increase the booster dose coverage and organize camps at Taluk and district level to administer doses and ramp up testing for COVID-19.

All the Influenza Like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) cases should be tested and wearing masks in the indoor events should be made mandatory.

"I have instructed Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar and health department officials to enhance the health infrastructure. It's not just about hospitals but also stocking drugs and vaccines. There should not be any shortage at any level," he added.

On specific guidelines for Bengaluru, Bommai said there will be a follow-up meeting by the Health Minister Sudhakar and Revenue Minister R Ashoka.

To another query, the CM said issues pertaining to North Karnataka will be discussed in the assembly on Monday and Tuesday.

Asked about Congress state president D K Shivakumar's apprehension that early polls may take place, Bommai said, "Neither our government nor our party has not decided to hold elections before completion of the current term. We will take our programmes and report card to the people and seek their mandate." According to Bommai, Shivakumar's statement was a message to the Congressmen to gear up for the election and give up squabbling.

