Left Menu

AIADMK observes MGR's death anniversary

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 24-12-2022 17:51 IST | Created: 24-12-2022 17:50 IST
AIADMK observes MGR's death anniversary
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The 35th death anniversary of AIADMK founder and former Chief Minister M G Ramachandran was observed on Saturday with the party led by interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami taking a pledge to dislodge the DMK government.

Fondly hailed as Puratchi Thalaivar, Ramachandran who still holds sway among the party members and public, as well, died on December 24, 1987, after a prolonged illness.

The AIADMK men clad in black shirts and women functionaries in black sarees, paid floral tributes to the iconic leader at his decorated memorial on the Marina Beach here. They took an oath to install the AIADMK rule in the state again, as a tribute to the party founder.

They vowed to win all the 40 seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Later, expelled coordinator O Panneerselvam, accompanied by his followers, paid floral tributes to the leader.

Former interim general secretary V K Sasikala and general secretary of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam T T V Dhinakaran, too, paid floral tributes to MGR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder drug; BioNTech starts human trial to test malaria vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder d...

 Global
2
SPECIAL REPORT-The Michigan lawyer pushing Trump’s voter-fraud fictions in U.S. courts

SPECIAL REPORT-The Michigan lawyer pushing Trump’s voter-fraud fictions in U...

 United States
3
No oxygen needed for these minerals to form on Mars

No oxygen needed for these minerals to form on Mars

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccines for German expatriates in China have arrived at German embassy; Merck's COVID pill does not cut hospitalization, death rates in many vaccinated adults - study and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccines for German expatriates in China have ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022