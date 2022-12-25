Left Menu

India achieved unprecedented progress under Vajpayee's leadership: LS Speaker

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-12-2022 16:30 IST | Created: 25-12-2022 16:28 IST
India achieved unprecedented progress under Vajpayee's leadership: LS Speaker
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday said the country achieved unprecedented progress in areas such as infrastructure and nuclear power under the leadership of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Birla also told participants at a function to mark Good Governance Day that Vajpayee's decisive leadership was on display during the Kargil war.

''The country developed in every field from nuclear power to infrastructure development and telecom revolution, administrative reforms to rural development due to Atal ji's vision and decisive leadership,'' Birla said.

He noted that Vajpayee's birth anniversary, celebrated as Good Governance Day, inspired public representatives to discharge their responsibilities sincerely, raised citizens' awareness and ensured accountability of governance.

Birla also remembered Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya on the occasion of his birth anniversary for his contribution to India's education system and prominent role in the independence movement.

The Lok Sabha Speaker described Malaviya as a renowned scholar, education reformer, respected politician and social reformer, and called upon the youth to take inspiration from his life.

Earlier, Birla, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries, offered floral tributes at the portraits of Vajpayee and Malaviya in the Central Hall of Parliament.

