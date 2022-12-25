Mumbai, Dec 25 (PTI) Top stories from western region at 5 pm.

Top stories from western region at 5 pm.

BOM3 GA-CHRISTMAS People welcome Christmas in Goa with midnight masses, night-long celebrations Panaji: Locals and tourists welcomed the Christmas festival in Goa with prayers and midnight masses and held celebrations throughout the night on beaches and other prominent places in the coastal state.

BOM17 MH-ACTOR-SUICIDE-LD ARREST Tunisha Sharma's death: Co-actor arrested on charge of suicide abetment Palghar: Police on Sunday arrested a 27-year old co-actor of television and film actress Tunisha Sharma on the charge of abetting her suicide in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said.

BOM13 GJ-KOREAN-PARAGLIDING South Korean man dies in paragliding accident in Gujarat Mehsana: A 50-year-old South Korean man died after falling 50 feet to the ground while paragliding in Gujarat's Mehsana district, police said on Sunday.

BOM15 CG-RESERVATION-BAGHEL Reply submitted to governor's queries on reservation bills: Chhattisgarh CM Baghel Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday said the state government has submitted a reply to queries raised by Governor Anusuiya Uikey on two amendment bills to hike the overall reservation in the state to 76 per cent.

BOM16 GJ-TRIPLE MURDER Gujarat: Sacked from job, man, his aide kill Surat firm owner, his father and uncle; held Surat: A man and his associate allegedly stabbed to death the owner of an embroidery firm in Gujarat's Surat, his father and uncle on Sunday apparently as he was angry with his former employer for removing him from job recently, police said.

BOM9 MH-MODI-RAUT Calling PM Modi father of New India an insult to him: Sanjay Raut Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday asked the Bharatiya Janata Party if it agreed with the view of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's wife Amruta Fadnavis who called Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the father of New India.

BOM7 CG-ACCIDENT-BUS Two persons killed, five injured after bus overturns in Chhattisgarh Bijapur: Two persons were killed and five others injured after a bus in which they were travelling overturned in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Sunday, a senior police official said.

BES3 MP-VAJPAYEE MEMORIAL-LAND MP govt allots 4,050 hectares land for Vajpayee memorial in Gwalior Gwalior: The Madhya Pradesh government has allotted 4,050 hectares of land to build a memorial of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at his birthplace Gwalior, an official said on Sunday.

