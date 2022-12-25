Ex-Maldives leader Abdulla Yameen gets 11 years for money laundering, accepting bribe

Left Menu

A court in Maldives on Sunday found the former president Abdulla Yameen guilty of money laundering and accepting a bribe and sentenced him to 11 years in prison.The Criminal Court of Maldives also ordered Yameen, 63, to pay a fine of USD 5 million.The court found Yameen guilty of accepting money for leasing an island owned by the government.

PTI | Male | Updated: 25-12-2022 21:11 IST | Created: 25-12-2022 21:11 IST
The Criminal Court of Maldives also ordered Yameen, 63, to pay a fine of USD 5 million.

The court found Yameen guilty of accepting money for leasing an island owned by the government. He ruled the Indian ocean archipelago nation, known as an exclusive tourist destination, from 2013 to 2018.

It gave him a seven-year sentence for money laundering and four years for accepting a bribe.

This was not the first time Yameen was found guilty. In a separate case in 2019, Yameen was found guilty of money laundering and sentenced to five years in prison.

But two years later, the Supreme Court overturned the verdict, saying that evidence at the initial trial contained discrepancies and did not conclusively prove that Yameen had laundered USD 1 million in state money for personal gain.

Yamen lost a reelection bid in 2018 to current President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih.

During his time of office, he was accused of corruption, muzzling the media and persecuting political opponents.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

