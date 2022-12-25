Left Menu

Rajasthan BJP chief seeks directions from NCW, NHRC to govt for prevention of crime against women

Also, in the districts of Dungarpur, Bharatpur, Sawai Madhopur, etc, cases of forcibly pushing teenage girls into prostitution and trafficking have also surfaced, he claimed in the letter.The BJP leader said law and order and womens safety has become a big challenge in the state.The image of Rajasthan state has been tarnished by such incidents.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 25-12-2022 21:18 IST | Created: 25-12-2022 21:18 IST
Rajasthan BJP chief seeks directions from NCW, NHRC to govt for prevention of crime against women
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia has written to the National Commission for Women (NCW) and the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) seeking directions to the state government for effective prevention of crime against women.

Citing cases of rape and atrocities against women, Poonia said during the tenure of the current government in Rajasthan, more than 8.61 lakh criminal cases have been registered so far, of which over 1.55 lakh cases are related to atrocities on women.

“Of them, more than 25,000 cases are of rape and gangrape,” Poonia said.

He said recently in Bhilwara district, a case of “sale and purchase of girls on stamp paper” came to the fore. Also, in the districts of Dungarpur, Bharatpur, Sawai Madhopur, etc, cases of forcibly pushing teenage girls into “prostitution” and “trafficking” have also surfaced, he claimed in the letter.

The BJP leader said law and order and women's safety has become a big challenge in the state.

“The image of Rajasthan state has been tarnished by such incidents. Increasing criminal cases against women in Rajasthan state is very frightening and condemnable. Due to the inaction, insensitivity, laxity, poor law and order of the Rajasthan government, such incidents are continuously increasing,” he wrote in the letter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Perseverance rover drops another sample tube on Mars surface

NASA's Perseverance rover drops another sample tube on Mars surface

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB jumps to 18% of U.S. COVID cases - CDC; U.S. FDA approves Roche's lymphoma therapy and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB jumps to 18% of U.S. COVID cases...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA formally retires Mars InSight lander after 4-year mission; Russia mulls early return of space station crew after Soyuz capsule leak and more

Science News Roundup: NASA formally retires Mars InSight lander after 4-year...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China lacked a 'zero COVID' exit plan. Its people are paying the price; Omicron subvariant XBB jumps to 18% of U.S. COVID cases - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: China lacked a 'zero COVID' exit plan. Its people are p...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022