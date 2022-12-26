BRS leader alleges harassment by investigation agencies for "exposing" MLA poaching case in Telangana

Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy on Sunday claimed that the BJP-led Centre was harassing him with the help of investigation agencies for exposing the party in an MLA poaching case in Telangana. Speaking to the media at Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad, Reddy said that he would approach the court against it.

"You know what happened 2 months back. Some BJP leaders in the form of Swamiji came and tried to buy Telangana MLAs and topple the BRS government in Telangana. I, being a responsible Telangana citizen have exposed their play. The BJP is targeting me and using ED, IT and CBI against me," he alleged. "The ED issued a notice against me to appear before them but there was no case against me. They just asked me about my biodata, property details, financial details and family details. I went for the enquiry of ED on the first day but there was no discussion on any case. They just asked for my personal information," Reddy added.

Alleging that the ED wants to "trap" him "at any cost", the BRS leader said that he intends to expose the "illegal activities" of toppling the government bid in the state. "On the second day, they told me the case details and I gave them all the information they want. They later called my friend Abhishek and enquired him too but couldn't find anything. Now they want to trap me at any cost. They've approached the court to do an enquiry on Nandakumar, a prime accused in the farmhouse case. They'll enquire him in the coming 2 days. I have received information that they are ready to record the statement from Nandakumar in a way that they can trap me. I want to expose the illegal activities of toppling governments by the BJP in Telangana today," he said.

He said that he would move the court challenging the ED's involvement in the case. "There was no money laundering and ED has no authority to come into this case. There's no substance for the ED to get involved. I will approach the court challenging all this. Why is the BJP not supporting the enquiry if they have not done anything wrong? If you (BJP) are true people, you should not fear. I believe in the judiciary system," he said.

Earlier in October, following a complaint of Pilot Rohith Reddy on Wednesday, an FIR was registered at the Moinabad Police Station under Sections 120-B, 171-B r/w 171-E 506 r/w 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 8 of Prevention of Corruption Act-1988. The three accused have been identified as Ramachandra Bharati, Nanda Kumar and Simhayaji Swamy.

In the FIR, Reddy alleged that Ramachandra Bharati who came to Hyderbad from Delhi and Nanda Kumar of Hyderabad, both belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Party had met him and offered him Rs 100 crore to join the BJP. According to the FIR, MLA Rohith Reddy also alleged that they were threatened that criminal cases will be foisted against him and raids by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) if they did not join the BJP. (ANI)

