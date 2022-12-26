Left Menu

Cong leaders meet J-K LG Manoj Sinha to discuss security arrangements for Bharat Jodo Yatra

Held a meeting today with the Lt. Governor of JK Shri Manoj Sinha ji along with senior party leaders.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2022 20:39 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 20:39 IST
Senior Congress leaders met Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday to discuss security arrangements for the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra which will enter the Union territory next month.

Congress general secretary organisation K C Venugopal, AICC in-charge for Jammu and Kashmir Rajani Patil, and party leaders Vikar Rasool Wani and Ghulam Ahmad Mir met Sinha and sought the administration's cooperation for the yatra.

The Kanyakumari-to-Kashmir yatra, which has so far traversed more than 2,800 km through 10 states, is on a nine-day winter break and will resume on January 3. It started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7 and is likely to conclude in Srinagar by January-end.

''Bharat Jodo Yatra is marching towards its final destination - J&K. Held a meeting today with the Lt. Governor of J&K Shri Manoj Sinha ji along with senior party leaders. Discussed the security arrangements and sought the cooperation of the administration,'' Venugopal tweeted after the meeting with Sinha.

He also shared a picture of the Congress leaders meeting with Sinha.

Jammu and Kashmir Congress working president Raman Bhalla was also present during the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

