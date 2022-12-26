Congress lodges complaint with police against former minister over remarks against CM Sukhu's wife

The Congress on Monday submitted a complaint to the superintendent of police of Shimla seeking registration of an FIR against former minister Vikram Singh Thakur and others for allegedly using abusive and derogatory language against the wife of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

The complaint was filed by I N Mehta, the chairperson of the legal and human rights department of the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee.

He alleged the BJP leader and former minister, along with workers of the party's Paragpur-Jaswan Mandal, assembled in front of the tehsildar's office and raised abusive and derogatory slogans.

The act was insulting to the chief minister and his wife and the footage was also uploaded on the internet, he added.

The complainant said that necessary action may be taken against the accused and appropriate legal proceedings be initiated against them and further circulation of the content on social media and other online platforms be stopped.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)