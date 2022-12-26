Left Menu

Congress lodges complaint with police against former minister over remarks against CM Sukhu's wife

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 26-12-2022 21:09 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 21:09 IST
Congress lodges complaint with police against former minister over remarks against CM Sukhu's wife
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Monday submitted a complaint to the superintendent of police of Shimla seeking registration of an FIR against former minister Vikram Singh Thakur and others for allegedly using abusive and derogatory language against the wife of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

The complaint was filed by I N Mehta, the chairperson of the legal and human rights department of the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee.

He alleged the BJP leader and former minister, along with workers of the party's Paragpur-Jaswan Mandal, assembled in front of the tehsildar's office and raised abusive and derogatory slogans.

The act was insulting to the chief minister and his wife and the footage was also uploaded on the internet, he added.

The complainant said that necessary action may be taken against the accused and appropriate legal proceedings be initiated against them and further circulation of the content on social media and other online platforms be stopped.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our Sun

Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our S...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder drug; China's stretched health system braces for peak in COVID infections and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder d...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Paris shooting suspect expressed 'hatred of foreigners', says prosecutor; World is starving for peace, Pope Francis says in Christmas message and more

World News Roundup: Paris shooting suspect expressed 'hatred of foreigners',...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: President Biden and first lady meet with patients at Children's National Hospital; Capitol riot panel's final report sets out case to try Trump and more

US Domestic News Roundup: President Biden and first lady meet with patients ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022