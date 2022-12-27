Left Menu

Mehbooba to join 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Kashmir

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 27-12-2022 18:30 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 18:28 IST
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday said she will be joining the Kashmir leg of the ''Bharat Jodo Yatra'' spearheaded by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

''I've been formally invited to join @RahulGandhi ji for his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kashmir today. Salute his indomitable courage and I believe it is my duty to stand with someone who has the courage to challenge fascist forces. Will be joining him in his march towards a better India,'' the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said in a tweet.

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah is also expected to take part in the yatra when it enters Jammu and Kashmir.

