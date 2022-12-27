Left Menu

Paper leak: BJP MP alleges Rajasthan ministers, Cong MLAs involved; demands CBI inquiry

So it is my demand that a CBI inquiry should be conducted into the matter, he said.People would have to knock on the doors of the court if a fair investigation is not conducted in this case, he added.Meena also demanded the resignation of the RPSC chairman over the paper leak.On December 24, the Udaipur police intercepted a bus which was carrying candidates who were to appear for the teachers recruitment exam.

27-12-2022
BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena on Tuesday alleged Rajasthan ministers and MLAs of the ruling Congress were involved in the 2nd grade teachers' recruitment examination paper leak and demanded a CBI inquiry into the matter.

He, however, did not name anyone.

The general knowledge test for teachers' recruitment in Rajasthan was cancelled on Saturday after the question paper was allegedly leaked just hours before the commencement of the exam conducted by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC).

''The RPSC has become a centre of corruption. The teachers' recruitment exam paper was leaked from the RPSC. People from the Special Operations Group of the Rajasthan Police are also involved,'' Meena told reporters at a press conference.

''Three ministers and five MLAs are also involved in the paper leak. I am not taking their names. So it is my demand that a CBI inquiry should be conducted into the matter,'' he said.

People would have to knock on the doors of the court if a fair investigation is not conducted in this case, he added.

Meena also demanded the resignation of the RPSC chairman over the paper leak.

On December 24, the Udaipur police intercepted a bus which was carrying candidates who were to appear for the teachers' recruitment exam. The candidates were found carrying the question paper, following which all of them were arrested.

The paper leak gang had allegedly taken Rs 10 lakh from each candidate for illegally providing them the questionnaire, according to police.

A total of 55 people, including 37 candidates, have been arrested so far. Two cases have been registered in connection with the paper leak.

