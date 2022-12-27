Left Menu

Maharashtra Excise Minister Shambhuraj Desai on Tuesday refuted allegations levelled against him by Shiv Sena UBT leader Anil Parab and said he is ready to face any inquiry. I am ready to face any inquiry, Desai told reporters at the Vidhan Bhavan Complex. Desai belongs to the Shiv Sena faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Maha minister Desai refutes allegations regarding house purchase
Maharashtra Excise Minister Shambhuraj Desai on Tuesday refuted allegations levelled against him by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab and said he is ready to face any inquiry. Speaking to reporters, Parab had raised allegations regarding the purchase of a house by Desai and construction on agricultural land without approval.

''I became a legislator in 2004 and before that, in 2003 I had purchased a farm and a house in Mahabaleshwar in Satara district. I had mentioned this particular purchase in my election affidavit. Allegations levelled by Anil Parab are false. I am ready to face any inquiry,'' Desai told reporters at the Vidhan Bhavan Complex. Desai belongs to the Shiv Sena faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

