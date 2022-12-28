Left Menu

Nadda to address 2 public meetings in Odisha

BJP president JP Nadda is scheduled to address two public meetings and inaugurate a new Kanyashra girls hostel in tribal dominated Kandhamal district of Odisha on Wednesday, party sources said. Nadda is scheduled to reach Banapur under Chilika assembly segment of Puri Lok Sabha segment and address another public meeting in the afternoon.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 28-12-2022 09:53 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 09:50 IST
Nadda to address 2 public meetings in Odisha
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP president JP Nadda is scheduled to address two public meetings and inaugurate a new 'Kanyashra' (girls hostel) in tribal dominated Kandhamal district of Odisha on Wednesday, party sources said. Nadda is coming to the state as part of his 'Lok Sabha Pravas' campaign, Odisha BJP general secretary Lekhashree Samantsinghar said. After reaching Bhubaneswar, Nadda will go to Tumudibandha under Baliguda assembly segment of Kandhamal Lok Sabha constituency. He is scheduled to inaugurate the girls hostel at Jalespeta Ashram School for tribal girls, founded by late VHP leader Swami Laxamananda Saraswati. He will address the first public meeting at Tumidibandha mini stadium, the party leader said. Nadda is scheduled to reach Banapur under Chilika assembly segment of Puri Lok Sabha segment and address another public meeting in the afternoon. He will also visit Goddess Bhagabati Temple. The BJP president's visit to Puri Lok Sabha seat is considered politically significant as Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik addressed his BJD party leaders and workers at the pilgrim town on December 26.

Earlier, Nadda had visited Odisha in September this year and addressed a public meeting in Bhubaneswar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holiday nears; Taiwan to extend conscription to one year, citing rising China threat and more

World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holi...

 Global
3
Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

 India
4
2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-19 ‘not over’

2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022