Left Menu

President lays foundation stone for pilgrimage facilities in Telangana

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-12-2022 17:43 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 17:29 IST
President lays foundation stone for pilgrimage facilities in Telangana
President Droupadi Murmu (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday laid foundation stone of the project for development of pilgrimage facilities at Bhadrachalam group of temples in Telangana under the 'Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD)' scheme.

Murmu, who is on a visit to Telangana for winter sojourn at the Rashtrapati Nilayam in Hyderabad, offered prayers at the famous Lord Ram temple in Bhadrachalam.

''President Droupadi Murmu laid foundation stone of the project Development of Pilgrimage facilities at Bhadrachalam Group of Temples under Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD). She offered prayers at Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy temple,'' the official twitter account of Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

During her visit to the temple town of Bhadrachalam, the President attended the 'Sammakka Saralamma Janjati Pujari Sammelan', organised by the Vanvasi Kalyan Parishad, Telangana.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy and dignitaries were present.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holiday nears; Taiwan to extend conscription to one year, citing rising China threat and more

World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holi...

 Global
3
Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

 India
4
2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-19 ‘not over’

2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022