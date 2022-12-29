Sharad Pawar wishes speedy recovery to PM Modi's mother

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, wishing a speedy recovery to his mother Hiraben who is admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad.

Pawar said he knows how close Modi's bonding is with his mother and understands this difficult phase in his life. Hiraben (99) was admitted to the super-speciality UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad on Wednesday morning due to some health issues.

The hospital on Wednesday in a statement said her condition is stable.

PM Modi's elder brother Somabhai Modi on Thursday said their mother's condition was gradually improving and she had liquid food in the morning.

The prime minister had gone to Ahmedabad on Wednesday afternoon and visited the hospital to meet his mother.

Pawar in the letter to the PM said, ''I know how close your bonding is with your beloved mother and understand this difficult phase in your life. I wish her a speedy recovery and good health.'' The NCP leader said a mother is the purest soul on the earth.

''Your mother has been the constant source of energy and sustaining force in shaping your life,'' Pawar said in the letter.

