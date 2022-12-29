Italy PM hopes Russia realises "enormous error" of Ukrainian invasion

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Thursday she believed and hoped Russia would realise the "enormous error" it had made in invading Ukraine, and until that time Rome would help Kyiv's war effort.

"We will defend Ukrainian international rights, sovereignty and freedom," Meloni told reporters at the prime minister's traditional end-of-year news conference.

