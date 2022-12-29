Italy PM hopes Russia realises "enormous error" of Ukrainian invasion
Reuters | Rome | Updated: 29-12-2022 17:48 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 17:36 IST
- Country:
- Italy
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Thursday she believed and hoped Russia would realise the "enormous error" it had made in invading Ukraine, and until that time Rome would help Kyiv's war effort.
"We will defend Ukrainian international rights, sovereignty and freedom," Meloni told reporters at the prime minister's traditional end-of-year news conference.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Zelenskiy shuts court, says Ukraine can fight graft, Russia at same time
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: US close to providing Patriot missile defence system to Kyiv
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: U.S. close to providing Patriot missile defence system to Kyiv
EU seeks firm words on Russia at first summit with ASEAN
Kyiv mayor says explosions in centre of Ukrainian capital, reports AP.