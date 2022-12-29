Odisha minister meets Manohar Lal Khattar, invites him to attend hockey world in the state

Left Menu

Odishas Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Pramila Mallick met Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar here on Thursday and invited him to the Hockey World Cup to be held in Bhubaneswar from January 13 to 29.Mallick extended the invite to Khattar on behalf of the Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik who is inviting all chief ministers for the mega event.Odisha is hosting the Mens FIH Hockey World Cup from January 13 to 29.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-12-2022 18:38 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 18:38 IST
Odisha is hosting the Men's FIH Hockey World Cup from January 13 to 29. ''On behalf of Hon'ble CM Shri @Naveen_Odisha , #Odisha Minister Smt. @pramila_mallick met #Haryana CM Shri @mlkhattar & invited him to attend the #HockeyWorldCup2023. ''CM (Odisha) is inviting all the CMs to attend the grand celebration of #HWC2023. #HockeyComesHome,'' a tweet Odisha Chief Minister's Office said.

Meanwhile, according to a Haryana government statement, Mallick discussed with Khattar the details of the Hockey World Cup.

Khattar said organising the Hockey World Cup in India is a matter of pride for the entire country. He said the national hockey team includes five players from Haryana. The chief minister expressed the hope that with dedication and commitment, the players will win the cup.

The chief minister said besides giving cash prizes to the medal winner, employment opportunities are also being provided to the players in Haryana.

