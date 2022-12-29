BJP has given due respect to tribals: Tripura CM

Asserting that the BJP will retain power in Tripura with a huge mandate in the assembly elections due early next year, Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday said that the saffron party under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given due respect to tribals.

Addressing a rally organised by the BJP's tribal wing, Janjati Morcha, in Agartala, Saha said that the PM is always concerned about the welfare of 11 crore tribals of the country.

Droupadi Murmu, who has risen to assume the highest constitutional post in the country, is an example of that, he said.

He claimed that during the UPA regime, only one MP from the Northeast used to get inducted into the Union cabinet, but now, there are around 8-9 lawmakers from the region in the Modi cabinet.

Asserting that the BJP is the only party that knows how to respect tribals, he said that seeing the turnout in the rally, he is confident that the tribals are with the BJP and the saffron party will retain power in the state with a huge mandate in the assembly elections next year. He said a proposal has been sent to the Centre for increasing the seat strength in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) from 28 to 50 to ensure the representation of all the 19 tribes of the state.

Tipra Motha, a party floated by former royal scion Pradyot Bikram Manikya, swept the TTAADC polls held last year. Saha asked party workers to intensify campaigning in a disciplined manner from January 1 to ensure the party's victory in the assembly polls.

Meanwhile, a Janjati Morcha delegation led by its state president Bikash Debbarma submitted a memorandum to Governor S N Arya seeking a probe into alleged financial irregularities in TTAADC.

