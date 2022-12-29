Left Menu

Maldives took 'swift action' against threat to Indian high commission: MEA

The government of Maldives has taken swift action against a threat made to the Indian High Commission in Male, the External Affairs Ministry said on Thursday.It also said all precautions are being taken after an opposition leader linked to the island nations former president Abdulla Yameens party had tweeted on December 23 calling for an arson attack on the High Commission of India in Mal.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2022 20:17 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 20:17 IST
Maldives took 'swift action' against threat to Indian high commission: MEA
  • Country:
  • India

The government of Maldives has taken ''swift action'' against a threat made to the Indian High Commission in Male, the External Affairs Ministry said on Thursday.

It also said all precautions are being taken after an opposition leader linked to the island nation's former president Abdulla Yameen's party had tweeted on December 23 calling for an arson attack on the High Commission of India in Malé. Abbas Adil Riza, who earlier held official positions in the Maldivian government, tweeted alleging that the February 8, 2012, arson attack in Addu City in the Indian Ocean nation was ordered by India, and called for attacking the Indian High Commission. The government of the Maldives has launched an investigation on the threat, which has been condemned by the ruling MDP and several other political parties. External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, ''You would have seen the statements issued by the government of Maldives as well as by other parties condemning this. We have noted that the government has taken swift action and the matter is being investigated.'' ''The Indian High Commission there is in close contact with the government of Maldive and on the security side, it is taking necessary precautionary measures,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

 Global
2
New biomarker test can identify Alzheimer's neurodegeneration in blood: Study

New biomarker test can identify Alzheimer's neurodegeneration in blood: Stud...

 United States
3
SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off o...

 Nigeria
4
Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022