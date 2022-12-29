HP CM Sukhu pays tributes to Guru Gobind Singh

Guru Gobind Singh was saint, warrior, poet and philosopher who founded the Khalsa Panth and also made immense contributions towards humanity, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said Thursday, paying tribute to the 10th Sikh Guru on his birth anniversary.

Sukhu visited the Shri Gurdwara Sahib Shimla to pay obeisance on the occasion of Parkash Parv of Guru Gobind Singh.

He said Guru Gobind Singh fought valiantly against Mughal tyranny.

The chief minister said his government would consider sympathetically the demand of charging domestic tariff on electric meters in all religious places instead of commercial rates as these places were serving humanity.

He also donated Rs 11,000 from his discretionary fund for Langar Sewa, a statement issued here said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)